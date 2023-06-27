FHP: Driver in Stolen Car, Fleeing Authorities, Loses Control, Crashes, and Suffers "Incapacitating" Injuries

St. Lucie County - Tuesday June 27, 2023: A 29 year-old man, fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle, is now in critical condition after losing control of the car and smashing into a traffic sign early Monday morning.

It happened along U.S. #1, near Prima Vista Road in Port St. Lucie.

The vehicle was driving recklessly and fleeing from law enforcement, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. As the driver approached the intersection of U.S. #1 and Prima Vista Blvd., he lost control, struck the curb, and crashed head-on with a traffic post.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) got the call at 1:21 a.m. FHP reports that the driver suffered incapacitating injuries and remains in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

FHP advises that they got the call after all the events had transpired and their investigation remains ongoing.