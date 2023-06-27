Donate
Governor Signs Ten Bills into Law

Published June 27, 2023 at 2:00 AM EDT
Florida - Tuesday June 27, 2023: Governor DeSantis has signed the following ten bills into law:

HB 943 – ACME Improvement District and Pine Tree Water Control District, Palm Beach County

CS/HB 947 – Manatee County

HB 1027 – Ave Maria Stewardship Community District, Collier County

CS/CS/HB 1045 – Certified Peer Specialist Gateway Pilot Program

CS/HB 1049 – Boca Raton Airport Authority, Palm Beach County

CS/HB 1083 – Manatee County

CS/CS/HB 1119 – Withholding or Withdrawal of Life-Prolonging Procedures

CS/HB 1203 – Registrations and Transfers of Health, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning System Manufacturer Warranties

CS/HB 1205 – Advertisement for Legal Services

CS/HB 1353 – Commercial Financing Product Brokers and Providers

To view the transmittal letter, click here.

