Governor Signs Ten Bills into Law
Florida - Tuesday June 27, 2023: Governor DeSantis has signed the following ten bills into law:
HB 943 – ACME Improvement District and Pine Tree Water Control District, Palm Beach County
CS/HB 947 – Manatee County
HB 1027 – Ave Maria Stewardship Community District, Collier County
CS/CS/HB 1045 – Certified Peer Specialist Gateway Pilot Program
CS/HB 1049 – Boca Raton Airport Authority, Palm Beach County
CS/HB 1083 – Manatee County
CS/CS/HB 1119 – Withholding or Withdrawal of Life-Prolonging Procedures
CS/HB 1203 – Registrations and Transfers of Health, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning System Manufacturer Warranties
CS/HB 1205 – Advertisement for Legal Services
CS/HB 1353 – Commercial Financing Product Brokers and Providers
To view the transmittal letter, click here.