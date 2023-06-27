Governor Vetoes Consumer Finance Loan Bill, Signs 6 Other Bills into Law
Florida - Tuesday June 27, 2023: Governor DeSantis has vetoed HB 1267, the Consumer Finance Loan bill, and he has signed six other bills into law:
CS/CS/HB 1267 – Consumer Finance Loans
In his veto message the Governor wrote, in part, that the bill "removes the tiered interest structure while also increasing the maximum interest rate to 36 percent, regardless of the amount of the loan. This increase in rates may result in additional consumer indebtedness and could exacerbate the pinch already being felt due to federal government-induced inflation."
To view the veto transmittal letter, click here.
The Governor signed the following six bills into law:
CS/HB 125 – Utility System Rate Base Values
CS/CS/HB 387 – Medical Use of Marijuana
CS/CS/HB 1405 – Biosolids
HB 1459 – Registration Fees for Malt Beverage Brands and Labels
CS/CS/HB 1573 – Continuing Care Providers
CS/HB 1575 – Public Safety Emergency Communications Systems
To view the transmittal letter, click here.