Governor Vetoes Consumer Finance Loan Bill, Signs 6 Other Bills into Law

Florida - Tuesday June 27, 2023: Governor DeSantis has vetoed HB 1267, the Consumer Finance Loan bill, and he has signed six other bills into law:

CS/CS/HB 1267 – Consumer Finance Loans

In his veto message the Governor wrote, in part, that the bill "removes the tiered interest structure while also increasing the maximum interest rate to 36 percent, regardless of the amount of the loan. This increase in rates may result in additional consumer indebtedness and could exacerbate the pinch already being felt due to federal government-induced inflation."

To view the veto transmittal letter, click here.

The Governor signed the following six bills into law:

CS/HB 125 – Utility System Rate Base Values

CS/CS/HB 387 – Medical Use of Marijuana

CS/CS/HB 1405 – Biosolids

HB 1459 – Registration Fees for Malt Beverage Brands and Labels

CS/CS/HB 1573 – Continuing Care Providers

CS/HB 1575 – Public Safety Emergency Communications Systems

To view the transmittal letter, click here.