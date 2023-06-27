IRSC New Chief of Campus Safety - Salvatore Cardella

Fort Pierce - Tuesday June 27, 2023: Indian River State College has appointed Salvatore (Sal) Cardella as the new Chief of Campus Safety.

Chief Cardella comes to IRSC with over 22 years of law enforcement, security management, and operations experience, in various professional roles including Deputy, Captain, Manager, and Director.

“Sal” has a degree in Criminal Justice and is a FDLE-certified Law Enforcement professional. He is versed in the most advanced, up-to-date law enforcement practices, tactics, and training, with experience ranging from emergency response, to high liability instruction and training, to the implementation of operational and supervisory controls. As the new Chief of Campus Safety, Chief Cardella is charged with overseeing all of our campuses and locations across the Treasure Coast, and to ensuring the safety and security of all of our campus constituents.

Chief Cardella says that he considers it an “honor to be able to ensure a safe and secure environment for all those living, learning, working, and visiting our community.” Sal starts his role on Monday, July 3, and he will begin by evaluating our current status, and then reaching out to establish partnerships and work with all college stakeholders to take our safety and security to the next level.