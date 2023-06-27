St. Lucie County Launches New Website for Treasure Coast International Airport

Treasure Coast International Airport / New Treasure Coast International Airport website

St. Lucie County - Tuesday June 27, 2023: Treasure Coast International Airport (TCIA) has launched a new website designed to improve the travel experience for private aircraft, aviation professionals and stakeholders alike.

The website is www.FlyTCI.com.

The new website offers a comprehensive range of information and resources to attract, expand and retain aviation businesses, allowing visitors to access vital information, and stay informed about the latest developments at TCIA. The focus is on delivering an intuitive, user-friendly interface. Key highlights include simple navigation, information on news and updates, and interactive land leasing and development maps.

“This is long overdue,” said SLC Board of Commissioners Chair Cathy Townsend in a news release. “I’m excited for the launch of the website, as well as where this will take us.” Townsend added.

The Treasure Coast International Airport is an aviation hub on the east coast of Florida, well known for its strategic location and proximity to international destinations in the Caribbean as well as destinations along the east coast of the continental U.S.,

The airport is located at 3000 Curtis King Blvd. in Fort Pierce. It is owned and operated by the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners. It is currently a general aviation airport spanning 3,844 acres and is host to a nearly six dozen tenants including aeronautic businesses such as aircraft maintenance and storage, a flight training school, air taxi and charter services and medical transport. The airport has a U.S. Customs & Border Protection Office and is designated within Foreign Trade Zone 218. The airport and its tenants employ more than 3,400 people, generating an estimated $509 million in economic impact annually. The airport code is FPR.

For more information, visit www.FlyTCI.com.