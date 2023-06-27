Suspect Caught on Rooftop Facing Drug Charges

PSLPD /

PSLPD /

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday June 27, 2023: A man fleeing police crashed his vehicle, fled on foot and climbed to the roof of a Domino's Pizza before Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) climbed to the roof top and arrested him.

23-year-old Kendell Lewis of Port St. Lucie has been jailed on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, fleeing and eluding, resisting without violence and leaving the scene of a crash.

The chase began late Monday night at 11:39 p.m. when PSLPD Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for going 20 mph over the speed limit on Walton Road in Port St. Lucie. The driver refused to stop and fled, later crashing into a concrete pole at SE Mariposa Ave and SE Lennard Road.

Wearing a “Wanted Cheech & Chong” shirt, Lewis fled on foot and then climbed to the roof of the Domino's. According to PSLD he left behind in his car a stash of 285 pills containing cocaine/fentanyl, marijuana, plastic baggies and a digital scale.

A passerby alerted police that they had seen a man climb to the roof of the Domino's and, with a little help from the St. Lucie County Fire District which provided a ladder, officers climbed to the roof and made the arrest.