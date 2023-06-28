Auction Helps Alleviate Summer Hunger on the Treasure Coast

Fort Pierce - Wednesday June 28, 2023: Bidders participating in the Summer Hunger Online Auction helped Treasure Coast Food Bank raise $16,000, enough to provide 128,000 meals for kids in need this summer.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who took part in our 2nd Annual Summer Hunger Online Auction,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “Summer is always a time of difficulty for families who struggle to make ends meet, and this year with rising costs, it’s especially important to have extra support for our programs that help the community’s most vulnerable.

The weeklong auction, which concluded on June 12, featured more than 100 packages, including theme park passes, entertainment tickets, restaurant gift cards and several pieces of artwork.

“I want to thank all the businesses and individuals who donated items to our auction, as well as everyone who placed a bid,” Cruz said. “It was more than just a bid for a gift. It was a bid to end hunger.”

The 2023 Summer Hunger Online Auction was sponsored by Bev Smith Toyota.

The next auction is slated for spring 2024.