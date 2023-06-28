Brightline: 90 MPH Testing in Rivera Beach and West Palm Thursday and, if Needed, on Friday

South Florida - Wednesday June 28, 2023: Brightline will conduct 90 m.p.h. testing of its high speed passenger trains in Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach on Thursday and, if needed, on Friday of this week, June 29th and 30th.

The testing will impact multiple railroad crossings and will cause additional wait times at railroad crossings.

Flaggers will be present at all the railroad crossing where ACTIVE high-speed testing above 79 mph is under way. Brightline is also working closely with local law enforcement in the testing areas.



Palm Beach County – Railroad Crossings

Continuous flagging operations and train testing up to 90 mph, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 29. If necessary, to complete the work, testing will also take place on Friday, June 30.

• North Lake Blvd. (SR 809)

• Park Ave.

• Silver Beach Rd.

• Blue Heron Blvd. (SR 708)

• Flagler St. (West 13th St.)

• Inlet Blvd./MLK Jr. Blvd. (SR 710)

• 30th St.

• 25th St.

• 23rd St.

• 15th St.

IMPORTANT SAFETY REMINDERS:

• Stay off the tracks and don’t stop on the tracks

• Never go around crossing gates

• Don’t try to beat a train

• Only cross the tracks at a designated crossing

• Look, Listen, Live

Pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists:

• Stay alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings

• Be aware that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on BOTH tracks in either direction

• Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life

The public is encouraged to sign up for Brightline text alert updates for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in their area: Text “RR110” to 888-384-0037.