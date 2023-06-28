Double Shooting in Gifford Injuries Two Teens

IRCSO /

Gifford - Wednesday June 8, 2023: Two teens were shot and wounded Tuesday evening in Gifford and Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers is asking for the public help in finding out who fired the shots.

The Sheriff reports that the shooting occurred about 6:20 p.m. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were struck by gunfire inside a car that was in the parking lot of the Taylor Point Apartment Complex off Lindsey Road in Gifford. There were two other people in the car and the driver managed to get the wounded teens to the Cleveland Clinic.

Flowers said that the Clinic went into lock-down when the teens arrived. They were treated for their injuries. Their condition has not yet been released.

There are no suspects at this time, said Sheriff Flowers, who asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Sheriff's Office at: (772) 569-6700 or you can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at: 800) 273-8477.

CLICK ON this link to view Sheriff Flowers re-cap the Tuesday evening shooting: https://fb.watch/lsjbUEpct4/

