Treasure Coast Food Bank Takes Part in the “Feed the Need” Campaign

Fort Pierce - Wednesday June 28, 2023: Tens of thousands of residents from Palm Beach County through the Treasure Coast face food insecurity daily. As inflation rates and demand at area food banks increase, residents must make tough decisions to provide for themselves and their families.

Treasure Coast Food Bank has partnered with WPEC CBS12 News for the “Feed the Need” campaign which runs through this Friday, June 30.

Today, June 28, WPEC News will highlight Treasure Coast Food Bank and food insecurity in St. Lucie County, where the food bank is located. Treasure Coast Food Bank’s client services agencies span four counties on the Treasure Coast, including St. Lucie, Indian River, Martin and Okeechobee. The campaign hopes to raise awareness of food insecurity in local communities and how residents can support those in need.

“Every year when the joy of summer vacations begins for many, the uncertainty of how to feed your family becomes a reality for many families who rely on school meals,” Judith Cruz, Treasure Coast Food Bank President and CEO said. “This year with record-breaking inflation, fluctuations in supply chain and overall increase in cost of goods — this has created a sort of perfect storm for so many of our neighbors, families, seniors and others who are doing all they can to make ends meet. TCFB is here to help fill that gap, to help ease some of that burden on the household food budget.”

Treasure Coast Food Bank serves more than 55 million meals annually and 225,000 individuals each week through its networks of agencies and unique programs for children, families and seniors. The organization is asking for monetary, food and supply donations as residents on the Treasure Coast experience a growing need for support.

For every $10 donated, Treasure Coast Food Bank can provide 80 meals to the one in 10 people facing food insecurity from Palm Beach County through the Treasure Coast. To donate and learn more about Treasure Coast Food Bank, visit stophunger.org/give.