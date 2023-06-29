Governor Vetoes Energy Saving Bill, Signs Eight Other Bills Into Law

Florida - Thursday June 29, 2023: Governor DeSantis has vetoed an energy savings bill that would have required state agencies to use certain fuels in vehicles with internal combustion engines; and would have required the Department of Management Services to make recommendations on the procurement of electric and natural gas fuel vehicles.

The Governor vetoed CS/CS/SB 284 – Energy. His veto message does not indicate why he vetoed the bill which was unanimously passed by the Senate and approved by the House on a vote of 115 to 1.

To view the veto transmittal letter, click here.

The Governor signed the following eight bills into law:

HB 7027 – Ratification of Rules of the Department of Environmental Protection

HB 1373 – County Constitutional Officers

CS/CS/HB 1471 – Health Care Provider Accountability

CS/HB 1565 – Town of Fort White, Columbia County

CS/HB 1611 – City of Bartow, Polk County

CS/HB 1645 – City of Gainesville, Alachua County

CS/CS/SB 250 – Natural Emergencies

CS/CS/SB 718 – Local Government

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.