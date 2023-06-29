Port St. Lucie: The Solid Waste Pick-Up Schedule Over the July 4th Holiday

Port St. Lucie - Thursday June 29, 2023: With the July 4th holiday approaching, the City of Port St. Lucie is reminding its residents of a few schedule changes when it comes to trash collection after Independence Day.

As a result of July 4th holiday, the following schedule will be in effect for the collection of garbage, recycling, yard and bulk waste:

• Monday, July 3rd will be collected as scheduled.

• Tuesday, July 4th, landfill is closed. No garbage collection.

• Tuesday's customers will be serviced on Wednesday, July 5th.

• Wednesday’s customers will be serviced on Thursday, July 6th.

• Thursday's customers will be serviced on Friday, July 7th.

• Friday's customers will be serviced on Saturday, July 8th.

• Monday, July 10, we’ll be back on schedule.