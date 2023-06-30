AAA Activates 'Tow to Go' in Florida for Independence Day Weekend

Florida - Friday June 30, 2023: AAA will again provide a free towing service in effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Florida and other select states (see below), offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.



Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30th to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5th.

Free confidential rides available to AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”



TOW TO GO

Service Areas

FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Phone Number : (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Guidelines:

