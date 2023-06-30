PSLPD K9 Landi & Officers Capture Burglary Suspect after 5 Hour Search

PSLPD / Antoneo Letingham

PSLPD / K9 Landi and PSLPD K9 Officer Mitch Miller

Port St. Lucie - Friday June 30, 2023: A drone, and a K9 unit, along with a team of other Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) officers spent five-hours early Wednesday morning searching for a suspect who burglarized four vehicles.

A local resident called police about 2:30 a.m. after seeing a man pulling on car door handles in the 2300 block of SE Patio Circle.

The man was later seen jumping a fence near a Cumberland Farms. He was covered in dirt because he'd been running and hiding from Officers for the past 4 hours. The man fled again, jumping several fences, and crossing a canal with officers right behind and the drone overhead.

Eventually PSLPD K9 Officer Mitch Miller and K9 Landi caught up with the suspect in a wooded lot in the 1700 block of SE Lennard Road shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

18-year-old Antoneo Letingham of Ft. Pierce was arrested. Police say he had a firearm, a wallet, some credit cards and cash that had been stolen from 4 vehicle burglaries.

Letingham is facing 12 charges including armed burglary, burglary, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of probation, fraud/possession of stolen credit cards x5, resisting without violence, and theft. He has been confined at the St. Lucie County Jail.

