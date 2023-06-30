State Offices Closed Monday June 3, as Well as On the Independence Day Holiday, Tuesday July 4th

Florida - Friday June 30, 2023: Governor DeSantis has announced that state offices will be closed on Monday July 3rd as well as on Tuesday July 4th, Independence Day.

In a message announcing the additional day off for state employees the Governor said: “I am proud to recognize our state employees for their service to Floridians. I hope our hard working state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Freedom Summer in Florida with their loved ones.”