FCSAA Names IRSC’s Gina Miller Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Fort Pierce - Wednesday July 5, 2023: The Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA) has named Indian River State College (IRSC) Women’s Swim Team Member Gina Miller as the their Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. They also recognized Miller as a Female Athlete of the Year finalist.

Each FCSAA Championship sport selected a Scholar-Athlete of the Year for consideration for the statewide award—in addition to nominees from other sports sanctioned by the FCSAA (golf, soccer, swimming and diving, and track and field). Nominees must have accumulated 48 credit hours with a minimum 3.30 GPA and completed at least three full-time terms, including at least one at an FCSAA institution. Citizenship, community service and athletic prowess may be taken into consideration.

“Gina has been a dominant force for the women’s swim program in the classroom, practice and competition. Her career at IRSC proves an individual can be successful at the highest levels both in the classroom and in their chosen sport,” states Scott Kimmelman, IRSC Director of Athletics. “She is an outstanding student-athlete and has worked hard to dedicate herself to becoming the best she can be both in the classroom and in the pool.”

The recipients of FCSAA's 2022-23 Athletic and Academic Awards were announced on Thursday, June 27.

The FSCAA also recognized several IRSC teams and individual student athletes as finalists in multiple categories.

IRSC Baseball, Basketball, and Swimming and Diving teams were FSCAA Male Academic Team of the Year finalists. IRSC Softball, Volleyball, and Swimming and Diving teams were FSCAA Female Academic Team of the Year finalists.

Individual recognitions for IRSC student-athletes include Sam Hlavachek, IRSC Men’s Swim Team—recognized as a Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year finalist and William Beckstead-Holman, IRSC Men’s Swim Team—recognized as a Male Athlete of the Year finalist.