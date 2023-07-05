Out-of-State Driver Licenses Issued to Undocumented Immigrants Are Now Invalid in Florida

Florida - Wednesday July 5, 2023: The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) has published a list of out-of-state license classes that are invalid in Florida as of July 1, 2023.

Senate Bill (SB) 1718 which was passed by the Florida Legislature this past Session and requires that driver licenses issued to undocumented aliens be invalidated. Governor DeSantis signed the bill into law earlier this year.

There are five states on the list and they are Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island and Vermont.

This list is available on the FLHSMV public website and notifies visitors of invalid licenses no longer accepted in this state.

Senate Bill 1718 prohibits the issuance of a driver license to anyone who does not provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. and specifies that out-of-state driver licenses issued exclusively to undocumented aliens are invalid in Florida. Those presenting an invalid out-of-state driver license during a traffic stop will be subject to the penalties outlined in Section 322.03 Florida Statutes.

“Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents,” said Governor DeSantis.

"This legislation supports two of our primary goals: to enhance homeland security and to interdict criminal activity," said Executive Director Dave Kerner. ""FLHSMV and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol are prepared to strictly enforce Senate Bill 1718."