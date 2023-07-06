Florida State Guard’s First Graduating Class

Governor's Office /

Florida - Thursday July 6, 2023: Over the past two weeks, more than 100 soldiers officially completed the training program and became members of the first graduating class of Florida State Guard soldiers.

Members of the Florida State Guard will assist federal, state, and local government agencies and the Florida National Guard during emergencies to ensure the welfare and safety of Florida citizens.

Governor DeSantis reestablished the Florida State Guard in 2022, joining 22 other states and territories that sustain state-level defense forces.

“I am proud to welcome the first class of Florida State Guard members since 1947,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are ensuring that we have the manpower needed to respond during emergencies."

Florida has one of the most understaffed National Guards in the nation. Out of 54 states and territories, the Florida National Guard has the second worst resident-to-guardsman ratio. Since 1958, the Florida National Guard has had 12,000 troops while Florida’s population has grown from 5 million people to 22 million people. Florida regularly faces natural disasters — with another potentially active hurricane season on the horizon — so there is a clear and present need for a larger civilian emergency response force.

Skilled Floridians with emergency response, law enforcement, or military training are encouraged to apply for the Florida State Guard.

Applicants must be able to meet the following requirements:

• Florida resident with a valid Florida driver’s license.

• Ability to work in a stressful environment.

• Willingness to work in a team environment.

• Ability to pass a physical.

• Ability to participate in annual weekend training.

• Ready to be a part of history.

To apply for a position with the Florida State Guard CLICK HERE.