Okeechobee County - Thursday July 6, 2023: The G-36 Boat Lock, also known as the Henry Creek Boat Lock, on Lake Okeechobee in Okeechobee County is now open.

Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation.