Governor Vetoes Contract Liability Law; Signs Two Other Bills Into Law
Florida - Thursday July 6, 2023: Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed Senate Bill 1188, a law that would have placed a statutory cap on the liability of vendors in contract disputes.
In his veto message the Governor wrote, in part, that: "establishing a statutory cap on vendor liability unnecessarily hamstrings agencies in contract negotiations, potentially putting taxpayers at risk of harm at the hands of irresponsible vendors."
To view the veto transmittal letter, click here.
VETOED: CS/CS/SB 1188 – Contract Liability
The following two bills were signed into law:
CS/CS/HB 1121 – Florida Retirement System
CS/SB 1416 – Dissolution of Marriage