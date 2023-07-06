Donate
Governor Vetoes Contract Liability Law; Signs Two Other Bills Into Law

Published July 6, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Florida - Thursday July 6, 2023: Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed Senate Bill 1188, a law that would have placed a statutory cap on the liability of vendors in contract disputes.

In his veto message the Governor wrote, in part, that: "establishing a statutory cap on vendor liability unnecessarily hamstrings agencies in contract negotiations, potentially putting taxpayers at risk of harm at the hands of irresponsible vendors."

To view the veto transmittal letter, click here.

VETOED: CS/CS/SB 1188 – Contract Liability

The following two bills were signed into law:

CS/CS/HB 1121 – Florida Retirement System

CS/SB 1416 – Dissolution of Marriage

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.

