IRCSO: Paul Edward Bryant Wanted

WQCS | By WQCS
Published July 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
IRCSO
/

Indian River County - Thursday July 6, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Paul Edward Bryant.

Bryant is wanted on allegations of:

*Delivery/sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing facility;

*Unlawful use of a two-way communication device;

*Trafficking a controlled substance;

*Conspiracy to engage in trafficking (2 counts).

IRCSO asks anyone with any information on Paul Bryant's whereabouts, to contact the Sheriff's Office at 772-569-6700.

You can also call the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-247-8477. You can remain anonymous and you may become eligible for a cash reward.

