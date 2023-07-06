NWS MELBOURNE - Heat Advisory Issued for Treasure Coast Until 7 p.m. This Evening, Thursday July 6
Treasure Coast - Thursday July 6, 2023: The national Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Heat Advisory for Okeechobee, Saint Lucie, and Martin counties. The advisory includes the communities of Basinger, Fort Drum, Okeechobee, Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Hobe sound, Jensen Beach, Stuart, Tradition, Saint Lucie West, and Indiantown.
The NWS typically issues a Heat Advisory within 12-hours before the onset of extreme or dangerous heat conditions. The rule of thumb for issuing a heat advisory is typically when the maximum heat index temperature for the day is anticipated to reach 105 degrees or higher.
The Heat Advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m. this evening, Thursday July 6.
* WHAT: Heat Index values will peak between 105 to 110 degrees.
* WHERE: All of Okeechobee, Saint Lucie and Martin counties.
* WHEN: Until 7 p.m. EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONS
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in an air conditioned room
- Stay out of the sun
- Check up on relatives and neighbors
- Young children and pets should NEVER be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outdoors.
- When possible reschedule strenuous activates to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing to reduce risks when working outdoors.
- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks or air conditioned environments.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
- Heat stroke is an emergency > Call 911.