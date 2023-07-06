VBPD: Addison Raymond Cravenho Accused of Selling Counterfeit Precious Metals

VBPD /

Vero Beach - Thursday July 6, 2023: The Vero Beach Police Department (VBPD) has arrested Addison Raymond Cravenho, of Vero Beach, on allegations that he sold fake gold and silver, in addition to other charges.

According to a release from the VBPD, customers would contact him, and arrange to meet at a local business where Cravenho would make the sale.

In June VBPD launched an investigation following several complaints that Cravenho was selling counterfeit precious metals. Investigators found that the majority of the precious metals that he sold were fake, although some were real, according to the release from VBPD.

Several victims agreed to arrange another meeting with Cravenho in order to purchase more gold and when Cravenho arrived, VBPD officers arrested him.

At the time of his arrest, Cravenho had in his possession a box that contained approximately 14 ounces of counterfeit gold. A search warrant was obtained and executed on Cravenho’s vehicle where investigators recovered Hydrocodone and Xanax Pills, Cocaine, and a loaded .45 Caliber Handgun.

Cravenho was confined briefly at the Indian River County Jail on numerous charges, but has since posted bond.

The Vero Beach Police Department says their investigation is continuing and they calling on anyone who recently purchased gold or silver from Cravenho to have it verified by a jeweler.

If you suspect you may be a victim contact VBPD Detective Eduardo Somoza at (772) 978-4661.