FPPD: 15-Year-Old Shamauri Na’Khia Boston Missing and Endangered

Fort Pierce - Friday July 7, 2023: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Shamauri Na’Khia Boston who is missing and considered "endangered."

Shamauri is a black female who stands 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink bandeau bra, black leggings and a purple bonnet.

According a release from FPPD, Shamauri left her residence on Avenue L at 1 p.m. on June 16 and headed in an unknown direction. She has since been posting on a social media account in Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Cocoa Beach and Indian River County.

Shamauri may not have taken her proper medications and has been observed several times on a “live feed” displaying erratic behavior and engaging in confrontations with random females in public locations. Because of her erratic behavior, those who come in contact with Shamauri should use caution.

Anyone who sees Shamauri or knows where she is advised not to approach her. Instead you are asked to contact FPPD Detective Alexander Quiles at 772-467-6880 (office), 772-979-1462 (cell) or email her at: Aquiles@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.