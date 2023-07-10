AAA: Florida Gas Prices Rise, Highest Averaged Price in Past Month
Florida - Monday July 10, 2023: Florida gas prices suddenly rebounded last week, rising an average of 20 cents per gallon. The increase snapped a 22-day streak of declines, that sent the state average to $3.26 per gallon - the lowest daily average price since March.
Sunday's state average was $3.46 per gallon. That's what drivers paid four weeks ago.
"Last week's jump at the pump came immediately after Independence Day, when AAA forecast a record number of Floridians would take a road trip for the holiday," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Fortunately, oil prices remain low. Unless that changes this week, the upward pressure on gas prices should ease soon."
On Independence Day, Florida gas prices averaged $3.26 per gallon. That was $1.28 per gallon less than last year's holiday. Regardless, it was the 2nd-most expensive Independence Day at the pump in a decade.
Sunday's state average remains well below this year's high of $3.72 per gallon. Since Labor Day, Florida gas prices have averaged $3.38 per gallon.
Regional Florida Prices
• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.60), Naples ($3.51), Homosassa Springs ($3.50)
• Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.16), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.19), Panama City ($3.22)
Find Florida Gas Prices
- Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
- State and metro averages can be found here
Ways to Save on Gasoline
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.