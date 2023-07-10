Highlands County Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Federal Prison for Armed Drug Trafficking

Miami - Monday July 10, 2023: 67 year-old Oscar Robinson of Sebring has been sentenced by a federal court in Miami to 13 years in prison for armed drug trafficking.

Following his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Robinson admitted to distributing crack cocaine on July 21, 2021, from his residence in Sebring. On January 21, 2022, Robinson again distributed crack cocaine from his residence. On February 1, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Robinson’s residence, during which they seized a loaded Smith & Wesson, .357 caliber revolver, several grams of crack cocaine, a detailed drug ledger, and $10,900.

Robinson has prior felony convictions from the State of Florida for, among other things, assault with intent to commit robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, sale of cocaine, and sale of cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Miami Field Division, announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore.

DEA Miami investigated the case, with assistance from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Porter prosecuted it.