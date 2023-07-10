Minor Trial Derailment Disrupts Traffic in Indiantown

Google Maps /

Indiantown - Monday July 10, 2023: A minor train derailment disrupted traffic in Indiantown Monday afternoon.

There were no discharges or leaks from any of the rail cars and none of them turned over. No one was injured.

Photos show a couple of CSX rail cars slipped off the track at the MLK Drive crossing near Warfield Blvd./SR 710.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office reports that Warfield Blvd./SR 710. remained open to all traffic, but the MLK Drive crossing was temporarily closed.

Residents who needed access to Booker Park and surrounding neighborhoods had to use SW Farm Road until CSX crews cleared the track.