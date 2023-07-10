Okeechobee Sheriff's Office Seeks Help Identifying Two Shoplifting Suspects

OCSO /

Okeechobee County - Monday July 10, 2023: The Okeechobee County sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man and a woman who are "being sought for questioning" in connection with a retail theft at a store in Fort Drum last Thursday.

Anyone with information about the pair or the theft is asked to contact OCS Deputy Ricardo Hernandez at 863-763-3117, or email him at rhernandez@okeesheriff.com.

The Sheriff says any one who calls in will remain anonymous. You can also remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime stoppers at: 1-800-273-8477.