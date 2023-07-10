U.S. DOT Awards $2M in Federal Planning Funds to PSL’s Village Green Drive Corridor

Port St. Lucie - Monday July 10, 2023: The U.S. Department of Transportation (US DOT) has awarded a $2M planning grant to the City of Port St. Lucie to help jump-start the improvements to the Village Green Drive corridor in eastern Port St. Lucie.

The funding comes from US DOT's 'Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity' Program, known as the RAISE Program.

The federal funds will spare the City from having to use local taxpayer funds. The money will be used to prepare construction documents to revitalize the 1.6-mile corridor, focusing on improving mobility, safety, and sustainability. Port St. Lucie’s application was one of only 162 infrastructure projects to be funded nationwide, and one of only five projects funded in the state of Florida.

The project will include pedestrian-friendly features, such as new and wider sidewalks and dedicated bike lanes. It also will incorporate innovative design elements, including landscaping and public art installations. The project's environmental sustainability features, such as green spaces and stormwater management systems, will enhance the area's resilience.

“Improvements to the Village Green Drive corridor and the surrounding areas will ... connect to our planned revitalization of City Center, both of which are priorities in the City’s Strategic Plan," said Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin. "We are especially grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation and Congressman Brian Mast and Senator Marco Rubio for supporting this project."

The U.S. Department of Transportation acknowledged the benefits of the project by stating: "The project is strong in mobility and community connectivity, quality of life, safety, environmental sustainability, economic competitiveness and opportunity, state of good repair, partnership and collaboration, and innovation.”

The Village Green Drive corridor was identified as the top priority among 137 corridors in need of Complete Street improvements by the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization.

The project will improve accessibility from the Sandhill Crossing neighborhood to the planned City Center community hub, for which there are currently inadequate sidewalks, bike lanes, and transit service. The green infrastructure improvements will address stormwater runoff, which pollutes the St. Lucie River, and the urban heat island effect.

To learn more about the Village Green Drive Master Plan, visit: www.cityofpsl.com/villagegreen.