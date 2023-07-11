37th Annual Citrus Golf Tournament Hits the Greens Saturday July 17

Vero Beach - Tuesday July 11, 2023: United Way of Indian River County hosts the 37th annual Citrus Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 17th. This fundraiser benefits the United Way's mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community through the impact areas of health, education, and financial stability.

The tournament is being held at the Grand Harbor Golf and Beach Club River Course. Golfers at all levels are welcome to take part in the event. The tournament begins at 9:00 AM and will include 18 holes of golf, breakfast, lunch, and post-event awards.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this golf tournament in support of United Way for the 37th year in a row,” said the tournament organizer, Rusty Banack. “It’s a great opportunity for golfers and the agriculture businesses to come together to help make a difference in the lives of those in our community.”

Registration for the tournament is now open and can be completed at unitedwayirc.org/citrus-golf-tournament. The cost per person is $200, $800 for a foursome, and sponsorship packages are available.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the programs and services supported by United Way.

The tournament is expected to sell out, so register your team early.

For more information or to register, visit UnitedWayIRC.org or contact Sydney Mihailoff at (772) 567-8900.