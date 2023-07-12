Governor Appoints Terrance McCaffrey to the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children

Florida - Wednesday July 12, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Terrance McCaffrey to the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children.

Terrance McCaffrey - McCaffrey, of Tallahassee, is the Deputy Director of Operations for Civil Air Patrol. Formerly the Vice President of Military and Defense Programs for Volunteer Florida, McCaffrey is a veteran of the United States Air Force, retiring with the rank of Colonel. He currently serves on the Florida Veterans Foundation Board of Directors. McCaffrey earned his bachelor’s degree in human factors engineering from the United States Air Force Academy, his master’s degree in public administration from Midwestern State University, his master’s degree in national resource strategy from National Defense University, and his master’s degree in military art and airpower art from Air University.

The appointment is effective August 2, 2023.