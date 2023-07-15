Fort Pierce Named 2023 Municipal Youth Council Community Service Contest Winner

Fort Pierce - Saturday July 15, 2023: The Florida League of Cities (FLC) has chosen the City of Fort Pierce Youth Council as one of three winners in its 2023 Municipal Youth Council Community Service Contest.

The annual competition showcases community service projects performed by municipal youth councils that successfully address specific needs in their local communities.

Municipal youth councils are special councils that typically serve as advisory boards to local governments. They are composed of high school students within the city and are sometimes referred to as youth corps, teen advisory boards or mayor’s youth councils.

“It is inspiring to see our future leaders taking action and making a positive impact in their communities,” said FLC President Jolien Caraballo, Vice Mayor for the City of Port St. Lucie. “The Florida League of Cities is proud of the work these students are doing to support and improve their cities. On behalf of the League, congratulations to this year’s contest winners!”

The Fort Pierce Youth Council planned, coordinated and hosted the EMPOWER YOUTH! community event in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County, Indian River State College and the Children’s Services Council. The event aimed to empower and educate local youth about financial literacy, mental health, career development and future planning in a conference-like setting. It addressed issues and concerns encountered by their peers. Youth Council members worked diligently to promote the event, secure sponsorships, garner community support and engage youth from diverse backgrounds. Their efforts resulted in the event surpassing their goal of 100 attendees. The event provided an environment where youth were equipped with skills to help them advance. Parents/guardians were provided tools to help youth achieve their goals by introducing them to the wealth of resources available in the community.

The City of Alachua Youth Advisory Council and the City of West Park Youth Council were also named winners in the statewide competition. Contest winners will receive a trophy and be featured by the League’s award-winning magazine, Quality Cities (QC), as well as on the League’s website and social media outlets.

For more information on the winning projects, visit: floridaleagueofcities.com.