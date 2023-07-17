PSLPD: Two Dead in Fiery Single Vehicle Crash Early Sunday Morning

Google Maps / SW Paar Driver and SW Rosser Blvd

PSLPD /

Port St. Lucie - Monday July 17, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) are investigating a fiery crash that claimed the lives of two people early Sunday morning. This was the second fatal crash in Port. St. Lucie this past weeked, following Friday night's fatal motorcycle crash.

It was a single car crash that happened early Sunday morning at a bend in the road where SW Paar Drive turns into SW Rosser Blvd.

PSLPD and the St. Lucie County Fire District (SLCFD) both responded at 4:40 a.m. and when they arrived they found a white Mercedes fully engulfed in flames after crashing into a tree.

PSLPD PIO Sergeant John Dellacroce reports that the Mercedes was traveling south on SW Rosser Blvd when it ran off the road struck the tree.

SLCFD extinguished the fire and found the driver and passenger dead inside.

The victims identities have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

PSLPD are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of it to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Appelbaum at 772-871-5001.