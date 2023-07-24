St. Lucie County Parks Partners with Sheriff’s Police Athletic League for Back-to-School Party Aug. 1

Fort Pierce - Monday July 24, 2023: St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL) and Dunn’s Kid Foundation to host a Back-to-School Party and school supply giveaway on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PAL Center, 2203 Orange Ave.

This free event will feature backpack and school supply giveaways, food, fun and youth activities for students heading back to the classroom from pre-kindergarten through high school.

The Havert L. Fenn Center, located at 2000 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce, will serve as a drop-off location for anyone wishing to donate school supplies. Donations of pencils, paper, notebooks, pens, colored pencils, markers, crayons, composition books, folders, binders, pencil boxes, backpacks, glue, tape, calculators, rulers and other supplies can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until July 28.

For more information, visit www.stluciesheriffpal.com or call 772-672-8795.