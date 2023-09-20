Stuart Police Arrest Two Juvenile Boys Accused in the September 3rd Drive-By Shooting of Another Teen

Stuart - Wednesday September 20, 2023: Stuart Police Chief Joseph Tumminelli announced Wednesday that two juvenile boys, ages 16 and 17-years-old, have been accused in the September 3rd drive-by shooting of another 17-year-old boy who was at the wheel of a white Chevy Sedan when he was hit by a bullet fired from a passing vehicle.

After he was shot, the 17-year old victim managed to drive his vehicle to the Stuart Police Department where he almost crashed into the front entrance. Chief Joseph Tumminelli said the youngster is recovering well.

The two juveniles accused of shooting him were arrested this past Monday for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They have both been confined at the Martin County Juvenile Justice Center..

The Chief said both boys "were positively identified and charged with this senseless act." He thanked the Martin County Sheriff's Office and the Port St. Lucie Police Department for their assistance. He also credited his own detectives and crime analysts who conducted an exhaustive investigation using "various investigative techniques to build a case and locate the suspects involved."

"Our primary concern was and is always to bring justice to any victim of crimes," said Chief Tumminelli.