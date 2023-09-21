FDLE: Final Two Orlando Neo-Nazi Demonstrators Arrested

Florida - Thursday September 21, 2023: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has announced the arrest of the final two suspects accused of hanging anti-Semitic hate banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando on June 10th.

41-year-old Ronald Murray and 36-year-old Amanda Rains turned themselves in at the Orange County Jail on Tuesday, Both are from Texas.

This past Sunday, September 17th, 36-year-old Anthony James Altick, turned himself to the Alachua County Sheriff. He is from Louisiana. Last week, on Wednesday September 13, 48-year-old Jason Brown was the first to be arrested. He is a Florida resident from Cape Canaveral.

All four are charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief under a newly enacted state law, House Bill 269, which was signed by Governor DeSantis in April. It includes a provision that prohibits anyone from displaying onto a public structure, like a highway overpass, any hate messages targeting the religious or ethnic heritage of another person or group. If the message includes a credible threat of harm then the act rises to the level of a felony. Violations of this law are required to be reported as a hate crimes.