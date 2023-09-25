PSLPD: Bank Robbery Suspect Busted

Port St. Lucie - Monday September 25, 2023: 59-year-old Dennis Cleary has been arrested for the Saturday bank robbery in Port St. Lucie.

He is accused of robbing the Chase Bank branch in the 1200-BLK of SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

Cleary was apprehended Monday afternoon in Lantana with the assistance of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division, according to a release from PSLPD PIO Sergeant John Dellacroce.

Sgt. Dellacroce said PSLPD Detectives worked diligently over the past two days to identify and then obtain an arrest warrant for Cleary.

Cleary is being charged with robbery and grand theft. He was confined at the Palm Beach County Jail.