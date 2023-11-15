PSLPD Charge Ovidio Rivera with Additional Counts of Sexual Battery of a Minor

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday November 15, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police Detectives have charged Ovidio Rivera with additional counts of sexual battery of a child.

Last month on October 9th, the 53 year old Port St. Lucie resident was initially charged with 5 counts of sexual battery of a child. He has now been charged with 9 additional counts of counts of sexual battery on a child and 1 count of showing obscene material to a child.

Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) Public Information Officer Senior Sergeant Dominick Mesiti reports that the relationship between Rivera and the alleged victim was familial in nature. The victim told police the incidents began approximately 9 years ago and continued up until September 2023.

Rivera was arrested November 13th in Martin County by the United States Marshals Service. He remains in the Martin County Jail on a $1,235,000.00 bond awaiting extradition to St. Lucie County.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department urges anyone who may have had a similar experience with Rivera to call PSLPD Detective Amanda Bukata at 772-871-7324.