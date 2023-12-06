SLC Sheriff Ken Mascara Says He Had to Suddenly Retire Because of Health Issues

SLC Sheriff

St. Lucie County - Wednesday December 6, 2023: In an Open Letter to the Community posted on the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Facebook page, Ken Mascara explained that he retired as Sheriff last Friday because of health issues.

In his Open Letter Mascara explained that he is facing "a rapidly developing scenario of medical procedures" and that he is now "out of state seeking treatment."

Mascara said he called Governor DeSantis, before announcing his retirement, to explain his medical situation and his decision to retire. He said the Governor "was nothing but supportive."

Mascara said he is "fully supportive" of the Governor's decision to appoint Keith Pearson to replace him, adding that that decision was made by "Governor DeSantis and his Cabinet members."

He said he would work with Sheriff Pearson to ensure "a smooth transition and whatever else he needs," and he expressed confidence that "Sheriff Pearson will continue with selfless service to our community."

He also wrote that he "greatly" appreciates the people of St. Lucie County who have "supported me, encouraged me, embraced me, " throughout his 23 years as Sheriff.

Read the Open Letter from retired SLC Sheriff Mascara IN FULL below:

Open Letter to My Community:

Sadly, as we get older, it’s hard to admit we can’t perform at a level or do things we did when we were younger.

This community and my staff have grown accustomed to seeing me doing everything that any law enforcement officer is required to do . . . and I relished the opportunity to serve at that level. If it was directing traffic at accident scenes or chasing down bad guys . . . I did it.

It’s no secret I’ve been dealing with some health issues this past year. In fact, I am currently out of state seeking treatment. In my 23 years as Sheriff, this year was the first time I was unable to perform our mandatory physical agility test. I expect my deputies to perform at a certain level and I hold myself to that same standard. I’ve come to the sad realization that I cannot maintain that standard. The last thing I ever want to do is put our community, my fellow law enforcement officers or myself in harm’s way due to the fact I couldn’t react in a situation.

With a rapidly developing scenario of medical procedures on the horizon and with a heavy heart, I contacted our Governor and explained my dilemma. Governor DeSantis gave me all the time I needed to explain my concerns, and he was nothing but supportive. He commented that he wished more elected officials recognized when it was time to call it quits!

So effective at the close of business today, I retired as your Sheriff. Governor DeSantis and his Cabinet members concluded St. Lucie County’s next Sheriff is Keith Pearson, a decision I wholeheartedly support.

For 23 years, I’ve had the greatest honor in the world working with the greatest and hardest working men and women of this Office, serving St. Lucie County as your Sheriff.

I greatly appreciate this community, which has supported me, encouraged me, embraced me, lifted me up in bad times, and celebrated with me in good times.

In 23 years, I’ve seen the best of humanity and the worst of humanity. Many times I would think to myself how could someone do that to another human being. The world is tough enough . . . be kind to each other and watch out for each other.

I am profoundly appreciative of my family for all their support, love, and sacrifices. I could not have done it without them.

I know Sheriff Pearson will continue with selfless service to our community not only to protect life and property but to make St. Lucie County a great place to live, work, play, and visit. I will work with him for a smooth transition and whatever else he needs.

God bless Governor DeSantis, Sheriff Pearson, our first responders, each one of you and your families, and our great State.

-Ken