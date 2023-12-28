Fort Pierce Presents Its Proposal for a Brightline Treasure Coast Station

Fort Pierce - Thursday December 28, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce has presented its proposal for a Brightline train station stop in downtown Fort Pierce.

The plan calls for Fort Pierce to borrow $20 million to build the station on 2.37 acres along South Depot Drive behind the Sunrise Theatre, running along the tracks between Orange Avenue and the county-owned parking garage.

According to a release from the City, their submission is a comprehensive proposal that meets all technical requirements of the RFP and provides an attractive partnership opportunity to stimulate regional economic growth and increase ridership for the high-speed passenger rail service.

"This strategic initiative is a testament to our commitment to fostering connectivity, economic growth, and community development," states the release. "Fort Pierce has a rich history as a transportation hub, dating back to the early days of Flagler's Florida East Coast Railway and we eagerly anticipate the possibility of continuing that heritage by becoming a key stop on Brightline’s route."

Mayor Linda Hudson, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Our response to this RFP marks a significant milestone in our vision for Fort Pierce. We are eager to showcase our city's unique character, welcoming atmosphere, and countless opportunities for residents and visitors alike." The proposed train stop is poised to become a hub for transportation, serving as a gateway to the surrounding area's attractions, businesses, and cultural gems. Fort Pierce is the geographical center of the Treasure Coast and has grown to be a key location with Interstate 95, Florida’s Turnpike, Treasure Coast International Airport, and the Port of Fort Pierce.

The proposal was present to Brightline last Friday, December 22 in response to the rail carrier's RFP issued last October.

City Manager Nicholas C. Mimms, emphasized the potential benefits of the proposed train stop, saying, "This endeavor aligns with our commitment to sustainable urban development. The Fort Pierce Brightline train station will not only enhance accessibility but also contribute to the economic vitality of Fort Pierce and the Treasure Coast." The City of Fort Pierce remains optimistic about the prospect of partnering with this esteemed transportation company. We are committed to working collaboratively and diligently to achieve a mutually beneficial contractual agreement that ensures the successful establishment and operation of the Brightline Station in Downtown Fort Pierce.

For more information and to view the complete RFP, visit: Brightline Fort Pierce | Fort Pierce, FL - Official Website (cityoffortpierce.com).