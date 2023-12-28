SLCSO: Three Arrested in Animal Cruelty Case

SLCSO

St. Lucie county - Thursday December 28, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff detectives have arrested 3 people on hundreds of animal cruelty allegations.

44-year-old Kelly Anne Murphy and 43-year-old Kimberly Renee Murphy were arrested last week on December 18 on an active warrant listing 50 counts of Felony Cruelty to an Animal and 50 counts of Confine Animal without Sufficient Food and Water. Both were booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

The third suspect is 34-year-old Brandon James Lyvers who was also arrested on the same day on an active warrant for 50 counts of Felony Cruelty to an Animal (F3) and 50 counts of Confine Animal without Sufficient Food and Water. He too was confined at the St. Lucie County Jail on a $75,000.00 bond.

The case began October 3 around 9 a.m. when St. Lucie County Animal Control officers responded to the 4900 block of Amy Lane in Fort Pierce to follow up on a complaint from May regarding the number of animals located inside a residence in Fort Pierce.

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrived shortly after to conduct a criminal investigation. With assistance from Fort Pierce Animal Control, St. Lucie County Animal Control removed 49 dogs and 1 cat from the residence, which was in deplorable condition.

SLCSO detectives concluded their investigation last week with the arrest of the three suspects.

Anyone interested in adopting these animals, should contact any one of following rescues:

HALO: 772-589-7297

Furry Friends: 561-747-5311

Farm Dog Rescue: 772-224-3323

Dogs and Cats Forever: 772-489-5454