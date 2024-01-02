PSLPD: Emmanuel Baldwin, Second Suspect to Be Arrested in December 13th Targeted Shooting in Tradition

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday January 2, 2024: The Port St Lucie Police Department Major Crimes Unit reports that Broward County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 24-year-old Emmanuel Baldwin in connection with the brazen Wednesday December 13th targeted shooting in Tradition.

Baldwin is being charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Broward County Jail. He will eventually be extradited to St. Lucie County.

Baldwin was one of three occupants in the getaway vehicle which was seen fleeing the scene on surveillance video taken by cameras at Tradition. The morning of the shooting PSLPD detectives quickly relayed the suspects vehicle information to regional law enforcement partners. Within hours, Broward County Sheriff deputies located the vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes and, initially, arrested three suspects in the vehicle on unrelated charges.

Baldwin is accused of being the driver of the vehicle during the targeted murder attempt. He is the second suspected suspect to be arrested in the case.

The alleged shooter in the incident, 24-year-old Davontay Mosley, was arrested by Broward County detectives on Saturday December 16th.