FHP: Trucker Killed in Last Friday's High Speed Chase on I-95 Has Been Identified as Arsenio Mas

St. Lucie County - Thursday February 8, 2024: The driver of the semi-truck who was killed in a collision during the midst of a high speed chase early last Friday morning has been identified by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) as 55-year-old Arsenio Mas of Hialeah. FHP initially declined to release the name "out of respect" for his family.

He died when his 18-wheeler collided with an FHP patrol car being driven by Trooper Zachary Fink who was also killed in that crash. Trooper Fink was chasing a fleeing felon, 30 year old Michael Anthony Addison of Lauderdale by The Sea. Authorities have reported that Addison crossed over the I-95 medium and began headed north in the southbound lanes. When Trooper Fink followed, he was struck by the semi being driven by Mas.

Addison is in jail on a no-bond hold. He is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths, as well as other allegations.

Relief Efforts for the Families

Non-profit groups have stepped up to provide some relief funding for the families of both Trooper Fink and the semi truck driver Mas.

The Truck Safety Coalition is offering to provide assistance to Mas' family and Bleeding Blue, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting law enforcement officers and their families, has announced that they are raising funds for the Fink family by selling 'Trooper Zachary Fink Memorial Challenge' coins.

Fink leaves behind his fiancée and parents, He is the 53rd state trooper killed in the line of duty. His funeral is scheduled for next Monday, February 12 at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

