FPPD Melanie and Timothy Trewyn

Fort Pierce - Friday February 9, 2024: Officers from the Fort Pierce Police Department, Deputies from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s office and area residents took part in the 3rd Annual “Remember for Change” Memorial Drive event on Wednesday.

The event was organized by 'Remember for Change' founder Melanie Trewyn, and her husband Timothy, who lost their daughter, Claudia Trewyn Bradley in 2021. She was killed by a drunk driver in a tragic crash on South Indian River Drive.

The event is both a remembrance for the victims of drunk and drugged driving, and a rally to promote change that will help prevent such tragedies in the future.

To emphasize the importance of traveling at the speed limit of 25 mph, participants drove in a convoy along Indian River Drive from the entrance to the Savannas Recreation Area down to the Old Fort Park in Fort Pierce.

The organization’s mission is to:

* Educate adults, youth and stakeholders on preventing underage drinking and drunk driving;

* Encourage and recognize responsible and law compliant alcohol sales and service practices;

* Remember those in drug and DUI crashes and provide resources for the grieving; and

* Suggest safe ride alternatives.

Learn more about Remember for Change at: www.rememberforchange.org.