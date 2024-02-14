Fort Pierce Conducting an Online Survey Seeking Public Input on Potential Brightline Station

Fort Pierce - Wednesday February 14, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce is asking for the public's input on the potential for a Brightline train stop here, and they've set up an online survey asking the residents of St. Lucie County to share their thoughts, concerns, and ideas about it.

They're calling the survey "Next Stop ... Fort Pierce | Potential Brightline Train Stop Poll." Last month, Fort Pierce launch a podcast with a similar name -Fort Pierce ... Next Stop.

A news release announcing the survey states that a Brightline train stop here "could greatly enhance" Fort Pierce's "connectivity and accessibility," and public "feedback will help guide City officials," and "could help influence the future of transportation in our area."

To take the survey click on this link.

Fort Pierce is in competition with Stuart for a Brightline train stop on the Treasure Coast. Last October, Brightline asked both to submit their proposed train station plans by December 22.

The City of Fort Pierce has proposed a station along Depot Drive, just southwest of the Sunrise Theatre. In addition, Audubon Development, which is building King's Landing near the City Marina, has submitted a separate proposal to put the station about two blocks away, closer to their development.

Stuart and Martin County officials submitted a joint proposal for a site near the Martin County Courthouse in downtown Stuart.

Brightline has said that they will announce their decision sometime in the first quarter of this year, and it could come as soon as this month. Thew passenger rail carrier hopes to have the station operational by early 2028.