USACE: Increased Turbulence at ALL Lake Okeechobee Locks Resulting from Gate Discharges

South Florida - Monday March 11, 2024: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has issued the following Notice to Navigation for all boaters approaching any of the locks on Lake Okeechobee.



Notice to Navigation

Boaters should exercise caution when approaching all locks on the Lake Okeechobee Waterway, C-43 Caloosahatchee River and C-44 St. Lucie Canal, for changing currents resulting from gate discharges.

When approaching from the upper side of the structure, when the spillway gates are open, the water will pull vessels toward the spillway.

When approaching from the lower side of the structure, the discharge from the spillway causes turbulent waters in the approach area leading up to the lock gates.

This Notice to Navigation (2024-002) expands Notice to Navigation: 2024-001 Increased Turbulence IVO the Railroad Lift Bridge east of Port Mayaca.

For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7 AM to 5 PM at:

