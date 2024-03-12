IRCSO: Man Arrested for Carrying Loaded Handguns into Hospital Had a "Trove of Weaponry" at His Home

Indian River County - March 12, 2024: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has released additional details about the Christopher Webb who was arrested last weekfor carrying two loaded handguns into Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital (CCIRH) where he worked.

IRCSO deputies initially went to the hospital last Thursday, March 7, to carrying out a misdemeanor arrest warrant charging Webb with exposure of sexual organs. Then they learned he had carried weapons into the hospital.

"As they took him into custody, a concerning discovery emerged," states the release from IRCSO. "A bag with two Glock firearms, twelve loaded magazines, and three boxes of ammunition, a cache of potential chaos tucked away at his work station."

That led to a search of Webb's home where "a trove of weaponry, twenty-two firearms, and ammunition" were found in his bedroom.

On February 16th Webb reportedly startled his Vero Beach neighbors when he walked naked along the streets in the 1100 block of 34th Avenue SW "Subsequent reports revealed a pattern of nude excursions, a disconcerting daily ritual that sent shock waves through the neighborhood," states the IRCSO release.

The sheriff's office was called again on March 1st when Webb was reported to be nude in his own front yard. That prompted them to obtain a warrant for his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of Exposure of Sexual Organs.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to the public urging anyone who has had disturbing encounters with Webb or who is concerned about Webb's behavior to contact the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office at: (772) 569-6700.