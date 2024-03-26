PSLPD Charge Michael Anthony Walters with Attempted First-Degree Homicide

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday March 26, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) have charged 37-year-old Michael Anthony Walters with Attempted First-Degree Homicide in connection with a Monday afternoon shooting.

According to a news release from PSLPD Master Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, officers arrived at a home in the 7500 block of SW Greenspring Street yesterday around 1:30 p.m. in response "to a disturbance that resulted in a shooting."

Upon the arrival the officers found the victim, 29-year-old victim, Rishawn Richards, lying in the dining room of the home suffering from 4 gunshot wounds, one to his chest, one to his abdomen, one to his right leg and one to his left leg. He was airlifted to Lawnwood hospital where as of Tuesday midday he was still in critical, but stable condition.

The .45 caliber handgun used in the shooting was recovered in the front yard of the residence, and Walters, was taken into custody at the scene, without incident, said Sgt. Mesiti.

Richards has been living at the home for the past three years with Walters, and with Walters' adult girlfriend.

The disturbance began over Walters’ allegation that Richards was having an ongoing romantic relationship with Walter's girlfriend. Richard's and Walter's girlfriend both denied the allegation, but Walters did not accept the denial, "armed himself with a handgun." The girlfriend and Richards struggled with Walters in an attempt to disarm him, but Walters manged to fire multiple shots seriously wounding Richards, according to the release.

The girlfriend, was finally able to disarmed Walters and she retreated to the front of the residence where she dropped the handgun upon the arrival of officers.

Walters was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $250,000 bond.