Impact100 Martin Announces 7 Finalists, Only Four Will Be Awarded a $100,000 Impact Grant

Impact100 Martin Impact100 Martin welcomed Wendy Steele, center, founder of the Impact 100 movement, at its 2024 membership kickoff . Pictured with Steele are Impact100 members Sue Whittington and Tiann Berhoff.

Martin County - Wednesday April 10, 2024: Seven finalists have been chosen for this year’s Impact100 Martin 2024 Impact Grants, with four $100,000 grants to be awarded at the annual awards ceremony on April 18 at Temple Beit HaYam in Stuart.

The finalists are: The ARC of the Treasure Coast with Caring Café: Food from the Heart; Council on Aging of Martin County with Elder Care Mobile Outreach Program; Historical Society of Martin County with The Martin Encounter – A Multi-sensory Mural and Living History Exhibit at the Elliott Museum; Ocean Research & Conservation Association with One Health Fish Monitoring Citizen Science Program; Senior Resource Association with Same-Day Transportation Service; Treasure Coast Wildlife Hospital with Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Animal Enclosures; and Tykes & Teens with Walk In Assessment Center.

Each of the seven nonprofit organizations is proposing an innovative project that meets community needs. Impact100 Martin’s 422 members have an opportunity to review the proposals in advance and hear presentations in person on the 18th. Each member casts a vote for the 4 projects that she believes best meet the criteria for impact, effectiveness and sustainability.

“We’re especially excited this year,” said Impact100 Martin’s President Maureen Cotter, “because of the quality of the proposed projects and also because we can award four grants in one year for the first time in our history. We met and then exceeded our membership goals for 2024. With 422 members, we have the funds to give out four $100,000 awards and distribute another $22,000 to the other finalists.”

Hear Maureen Cotter talk about the 2024 Impact100 Martin grants on IN FOCUS, the WQCS community affairs program, HERE.

The Impact100 model is a unique and effective way to leverage women’s philanthropy, according to Cotter. Each woman contributes $1,000. Each member then has a vote to choose outstanding projects in the fields of Arts & Culture; Education; Family; Health & Wellness; and Environment, Preservation & Recreation. Each grant is for $100,000, an amount sufficient to make a real impact in the community.

Now in its seventh year, Impact100 Martin has awarded a total of $1.8 million in grants to local nonprofits since 2017. All of the projects that received awards in past years are described on the Impact100 Martin website, www.impact100martin.org.

Only members can vote, but the public is invited to attend the awards ceremony and listen to the grant finalists.

Registration and more information are available at www.impact100martin.org.