UF/IFAS: Private Applicator Prep Class Registration Now Open

St. Lucie County - Saturday April 13, 2024: The UF / IFAS St. Lucie County Extension will host a "Private Applicator Prep Class” on Tuesday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

This course is designed to teach participants about the licensing and regulatory requirements of agricultural tree crops and private applicators in Florida. Pest identification, pest management, worker protection standards, application equipment, equipment calibration and calculations, calculating dilutions, site sizes, and understanding the label will be discussed.

Pesticide applicators who purchase or use pesticides classified as restricted use by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must demonstrate that they meet certification standards established by the agency under the authority of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) as Amended. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services mandates applicator licensing requirements under Chapter 487. These mandates state that applicators must pass written examinations to be licensed. Applicators must re-certify either by re-examination or by attending pesticide education programs to acquire continuing education credits.

The Florida Agricultural Tree Crop Pesticide License is available either as a public certification, for those applicators that apply pesticides to row crops and that work for federal, state, county, or municipal public agencies, or as a commercial certification for contractors.

To register, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-applicator-prep-class-tickets-880783907377 - The class is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom.



The Zoom link will be sent to your email address after registration.

For more information about the Ag Tree Crop & Private Applicator class, please Contact Amir Rezazadeh at amir2558@ufl.edu or 772-462-1628.